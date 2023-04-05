Greenway Health Announces Appointment of Mary Smith to its Board

Healthcare executive brings over 25 years of leadership experience to healthcare technology company

TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, today announced the appointment of healthcare executive, Mary Smith, to its Board. With over 25 years of experience guiding the strategic development and regulatory compliance of national healthcare systems, Smith will be a valuable addition to Greenway Health as the company continues to optimize the efficacy of its solutions for healthcare providers, enhance the provider and patient user experience, and execute its next growth phase.

"Mary is a distinguished healthcare leader with a successful tenure building health equity through data analytics, operational excellence, and strategic innovation," said Pratap Sarker, CEO of Greenway Health. "Her expertise will be invaluable as we navigate the evolution of the healthcare ecosystem and partner to deliver best-in-class technology to the industry."

A practicing attorney and President-Elect of the American Bar Association, Smith brings extensive experience to Greenway Health in highly regulated industries advising executives in governance, government affairs, and regulatory compliance. Smith previously served as CEO of national healthcare system, the Indian Health Service, serving over 2.2 million people with a budget of over $6 billion that included 26 hospitals and over 50 clinics. Smith oversaw the development of an overarching operational framework that utilized data analytics to improve services, allocate resources, and develop the workforce. Smith also regularly testified before the U.S. Congress in this role. Currently, Smith is serving the Asian & Pacific Islander Health Forum (APIAHF) as Vice President and Managing Director of Programs where she influences policy and strengthens programs to improve the health of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

"As a pioneering electronic healthcare record company, Greenway Health has a longstanding track record of innovation and its leaders are highly focused on improving care delivery through technology," said Smith. "I am excited to join Greenway Health's board and work with its talented team to enhance the healthcare technology experience for providers and empower patients in their healthcare journey."

Smith was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses, and a majority investor in Greenway Health. Launched in 2017, the program leverages Vista's ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serve as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with more than 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com , call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

