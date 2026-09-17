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17.09.2026 17:45:00
Greg Abel Exited a Consumer Brand Warren Buffett Backed for 6 Straight Quarters. Here's Why That Was the Wrong Move.
Greg Abel has the unenviable task of succeeding legendary investor Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB). Still, it's only natural that Abel will put his own stamp on the company he leads.
That includes making changes to the portfolio. Since becoming CEO at the start of the year, company filings show that Abel has whittled down Berkshire Hathaway's equity portfolio. He's also added and subtracted positions. This includes selling Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ) shares this year.
However, here's why investors shouldn't follow Berkshire Hathaway's lead on this stock. In fact, it's a good time to buy shares.
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