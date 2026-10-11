Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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11.10.2026 18:32:00
Greg Abel Has 12.5% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in 3 Consumer Stocks. Here's My Top Pick to Buy Now.
In a few months, Greg Abel will hit his one-year mark as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA), (NYSE: BRKB).
Before becoming CEO, Abel had worked at Berkshire since 1999, most recently as the head of Berkshire Hathaway Energy. But filling the shoes of the great Warren Buffett, who led the company for six decades and is widely considered the greatest investor ever, is no easy task.
In addition to running all of Berkshire's businesses, Abel is now also charged with running the large conglomerate's $350 billion-plus stock portfolio. Three consumer stocks make up 12.5% of the total portfolio. Here's my top pick to buy now.
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