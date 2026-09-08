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08.09.2026 09:05:00

Greg Abel Has 53.6% of Berkshire Hathaway's Stock Invested in These 4 Top Stocks

It's the Greg Abel era at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), but it doesn't look too different than the Warren Buffett era. In fact, the most significant change started happening under Buffett's watch. That's the addition of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) to the portfolio, and Buffett claimed responsibility for the expansion of the position, which happened after he stepped down as CEO.

Alphabet now represents 9.9% of the total portfolio, the third-largest position. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) remains the largest position, accounting for 20.2%, and American Express (NYSE: AXP) is second at 13.7%. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is down to fourth place, just behind Alphabet with 9.8%. Together, these four stocks make up 53.6% of Berkshire Hathaway's equity portfolio.

Image source: Getty Images.

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