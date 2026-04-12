Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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12.04.2026 07:05:00
Greg Abel Has 60% of Berkshire Hathaway's $320 Billion Stock Portfolio Invested in Just 9 Core Holdings
Greg Abel is going to be a very different Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) CEO than Warren Buffett. Abel has a proven track record in operational management and striking strategic deals, but he's untested when it comes to portfolio management. While Berkshire has a broad portfolio of operating businesses, the company's marketable equity portfolio and liquid assets absolutely dwarf them.Abel's strategy as head of Berkshire is to establish core positions that will anchor the portfolio. Luckily, he's taking control from one of the best investors of all time, and that guy's still sticking around as a sounding board for Abel. In the new CEO's first letter to shareholders, he outlined nine core positions for Berkshire Hathaway, and they currently combine to account for roughly 60% of the $320 billion portfolio's value.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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