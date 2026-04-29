Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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29.04.2026 10:44:00
Greg Abel Has Over 50% of Berkshire Hathaway's Stock Portfolio Invested in 3 Forever Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) is now nearly four months into the Greg Abel era. It shouldn't be surprising that it still feels quite similar to the Warren Buffett era -- and not just because the legendary investor still comes into the office every day. The philosophy that Buffett instilled for decades continues to guide Berkshire Hathaway under Abel's leadership. That's why more than 50% of the conglomerate's portfolio remains invested in three "forever" stocks that Buffett loves: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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