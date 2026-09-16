Berkshire Hathaway Aktie

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WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026

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16.09.2026 11:45:00

Greg Abel Has Run Berkshire Hathaway for Most of a Year. Here's What He Has Actually Changed.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) CEO Greg Abel took over from Warren Buffett at the beginning of this year. To say that he had big shoes to fill would be an understatement. Buffett is one of the most famous investors in history and has guided Berkshire to performance that has generated incredible wealth for long-term shareholders.

With nearly three full quarters with Abel at the helm as CEO, there's been little change when it comes to the operations of Berkshire's fully owned subsidiaries. There haven't been any game-changing acquisitions to bring new businesses into the fold, either.

There also hasn't been a dramatic shift in the composition of Berkshire's public stock portfolio. Investors have generally come to expect a slow and steady approach from the company -- that is, until the investment conglomerate is ready to make a big move. However, there has been one particularly notable change.

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Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A 679 500,00 1,57% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B 453,35 1,49% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B

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