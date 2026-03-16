The 13 Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2AJ8Z / ISIN: BMG8827A1045
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16.03.2026 09:06:00
Greg Abel Is Buying Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock -- but He's Unlikely to End the 13-Quarter Net Selling Streak of Berkshire's Former Boss
On Dec. 31, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) longtime chief and billionaire investment guru, Warren Buffett, stepped down as CEO and handed the reins to Greg Abel. Although Berkshire has entered uncharted territory without the Oracle of Omaha steering the ship, it's nevertheless being guided by someone whose business and investment philosophy meshes well with the company's now-former boss.Recently, Abel made his first big move as CEO by purchasing shares of Warren Buffett's favorite stock. However, investors who get their hopes up that Abel will end the 13-quarter streak of net stock sales that led up to Buffett's retirement are likely to be disappointed.Berkshire Hathaway's longtime CEO, Warren Buffett, retired on Dec. 31. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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