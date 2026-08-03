Berkshir a Aktie

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WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

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03.08.2026 07:15:00

Greg Abel Is Spending Berkshire Hathaway's Cash on Whole Companies Instead of Stocks. Here's What That Changes for Shareholders.

Greb Abel's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) is shaping up to be similar to Warren Buffett's, but with the new CEO's signature decisive, bold stamp.One of the features that stands out in his approach is a focus on acquiring whole companies. That's not anything new; Berkshire Hathaway owned almost 200 businesses outside of its stock portfolio before he became CEO at the beginning of the year. But with its record nearly $400 billion stockpile, Abel is finding greater opportunity in buying whole businesses than stocks.Let's look at what that means for shareholders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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