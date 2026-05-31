Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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31.05.2026 15:05:00
Greg Abel Just Dumped Amazon Stock. Here Are 5 Reasons to Buy It.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was a surprise stock pick when Berkshire Hathaway picked up shares in 2019. As a tech stock, it's not the classic Buffett stock, but the major consumer element and dominant position fit right in.Warren Buffett attributed the purchase to one of the investing managers, but he also said he should have bought it earlier.The stock gained 131% from the end of the third quarter of 2019, when it was purchased, through the end of the first quarter of 2026, when it was sold.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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