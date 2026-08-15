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15.08.2026 15:23:00
Greg Abel Just Plowed $4.2 Billion Into Warren Buffett's All-Time Favorite Stock
Warren Buffett served as chief executive officer of the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) holding company from 1965 to 2025. He turned it into a $1 trillion conglomerate with numerous wholly owned subsidiaries, a $350 billion stock portfolio, and over $300 billion in cash. That's a tough act to follow for Buffett's chosen successor, Greg Abel, who took the reins at the beginning of 2026. But during the second quarter, ended June 30, he plowed $4.2 billion into Buffett's all-time favorite stock, which should be a very popular move with Berkshire's shareholders. Read on.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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