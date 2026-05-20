Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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20.05.2026 12:45:00
Greg Abel Just Sold Berkshire Hathaway's Stake in Visa and Mastercard and Initiated a New Position in a Stock That Warren Buffett Sold 6 Years Ago
Over the past six decades, there's been no bigger change at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) than at the start of this year, when the company's longtime chief, Warren Buffett, stepped down as CEO and chose Greg Abel to succeed him. Abel officially started in the role at the beginning of this year, and investors just got their first glimpse at changes made to Berkshire's stock portfolio during the first three months of his tenure.There were certainly some big moves, according to the company's 13F filing. Notably, Berkshire eliminated its stake in Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and initiated a new position that it sold in 2020, when Buffett was CEO.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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