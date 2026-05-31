MasterCard Aktie
WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040
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31.05.2026 16:52:00
Greg Abel Just Sold Both Visa and Mastercard Stock but Kept This Top Buffett Favorite
In Greg Abel's first quarter as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), he did exactly what he said he would. The former MidAmerican Energy executive has concentrated the holding company's vast $330 billion equity portfolio from 42 to 29 high-conviction stocks.He sold off many of the company's smallest positions, including financial giants Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). Visa was the largest position sold, accounting for 1% of the total, while Mastercard was a smaller stake.Image source: American Express.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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