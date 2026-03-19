Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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19.03.2026 13:00:00
Greg Abel Just Took a Page Out of Warren Buffett's Playbook, and It's Great News for Berkshire Hathaway Stock
Warren Buffett served as the chief executive officer of the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) holding company from 1965 until the end of 2025, when he stepped down and handed the reins to his chosen successor, Greg Abel. Buffett will continue as board chairman, so he isn't out of the picture entirely.During Buffett's six decades as CEO, Berkshire stock delivered a compound annual return of 19.7%, crushing the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which returned an average of 10.5% per year during the same period. In dollar terms, a $1,000 investment in Berkshire in 1965 would have grown to an eye-popping $48.4 million at the end of 2025, whereas the same investment in the S&P 500 would have been worth just $399,702.Buffett returned a truckload of money to shareholders through stock buybacks during his final few years as CEO, and in an interview earlier this month, Abel announced he is following in his predecessor's footsteps. Here's why this is great news for Berkshire stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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