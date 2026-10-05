Greg Abel-Led Berkshire Hathaway Owns 26 Dividend Stocks. Here's the One I'd Buy First.

In his first letter to shareholders as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), Greg Abel made his position clear on whether Berkshire Hathaway would offer a dividend any time soon. His position was no different than his predecessor, Warren Buffett.

"Our approach to cash dividends continues to be that Berkshire will not pay dividends so long as more than one dollar of market value for shareholders is reasonably likely to be created by each dollar of retained earnings," Abel wrote in the shareholder letter back in late February.

While Abel and Berkshire don't pay out a dividend, they certainly like stocks that do. Of the 29 stocks currently in Berkshire Hathaway's $299 billion portfolio, 26 of them pay dividends. Of those 26 dividend stocks, here is the one I'd buy first.

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