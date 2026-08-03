Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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03.08.2026 17:05:00

Greg Abel Poured $23 Billion of Berkshire's Cash Into Alphabet Stock

When Warren Buffett stepped down as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) CEO at the end of 2025, he left his successor, Greg Abel, some big shoes to fill. Many investors were worried that Abel, the former CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, wouldn't be able to expand the company's stock portfolio as shrewdly and efficiently as the Oracle of Omaha. Buffett left Abel with roughly $369 billion in cash and equivalents, as well as dozens of cash-rich companies, to expand its closely watched stock portfolio. Abel subsequently invested in several companies, including Delta Airlines, The New York Times, Macy's, and Lennar. However, his biggest investment to date has been in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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