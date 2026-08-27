Delta Air Lines Aktie
WKN DE: A0MQV8 / ISIN: US2473617023
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27.08.2026 15:45:00
Greg Abel Raised Berkshire's Delta Stake 44% to 8.7%, Reversing the Airline Exit Buffett Made in 2020
In Warren Buffett's last few years at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), the company didn't do much buying and hoarded cash. The conglomerate was a net seller of stocks in the last few years leading up to the handoff to new CEO Greg Abel in January. By the first quarter of 2026, the firm had amassed a record $397 billion in cash in the portfolio. That changed in the second quarter of 2026, as Berkshire Hathaway became a net buyer of stocks for the first time in 14 straight quarters as a net seller. The company bought roughly $23.5 billion in stocks last quarter and sold just $3.7 billion. As a result, the massive pile of cash dropped to approximately $365 billion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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