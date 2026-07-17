Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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17.07.2026 15:04:00
Greg Abel Sees AI-Powered Growth Ahead for This Berkshire Hathaway Subsidiary. Can This Catalyst Help the Conglomerate Outperform in the AI Era?
Although the company holds a sizable stake in Alphabet, much like his predecessor, Warren Buffett, current Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) CEO Greg Abel isn't making any major, hyperaggressive bets on artificial intelligence (AI) technology.He's certainly not unaware of the industry's rapid growth, though, and is making a point of preparing one of Berkshire's subsidiaries for what seems inevitable. That's soaring demand for the electricity that powers AI data centers.The question is, will this meaningfully move the needle for Berkshire Hathaway and its shareholders?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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