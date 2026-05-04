Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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04.05.2026 12:06:00
Greg Abel's $234 Million Buy Brings Berkshire Hathaway's Total Investment in Warren Buffett's No. 1 Stock to $78 Billion in 8 Years
One of Wall Street's trillion-dollar companies, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), finds itself in uncharted territory. On Dec. 31, its longtime boss, billionaire Warren Buffett, retired as CEO and handed the baton to Greg Abel. Although the Oracle of Omaha remains chairman of the board, the company's day-to-day operations and the oversight of its 48-stock investment portfolio fall to Abel.Since Buffett and Abel share similar investment philosophies -- a focus on the long-term and an insatiable desire to get a good deal -- this leadership transition should be seamless.Perhaps unsurprisingly, Abel completed his first quarter as CEO by purchasing $234 million of Warren Buffett's favorite stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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