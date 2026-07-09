Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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09.07.2026 12:20:00
Greg Abel's Alphabet Bet Topped Berkshire's Coca-Cola Stake
Something changed at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) this year, and the clearest sign of it is not a line in a filing. It is the arrival of a new company in a position near the top of its stock portfolio. For decades, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) held a place of honor as Warren Buffett's signature forever holding. It supplied the drinks he sipped on stage at annual meetings and was the business he used to teach investors about brands and moats.In 2026, a technology company built on search and artificial intelligence passed it in the Berkshire portfolio.Greg Abel took over as Berkshire's chief executive on Jan. 1, and he moved with purpose. Across the first quarter, Berkshire more than tripled the size of its Class A holding in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and opened a new Class C position. On June 1, Alphabet announced an $80 billion equity raise to fund its AI infrastructure, and Berkshire stepped in as an anchor investor with a $10 billion private placement, split between Class A and Class C shares. That deal, disclosed in Alphabet's own SEC filing, pushed the combined stake past $40 billion -- a mark that clears the Coca-Cola position Buffett spent a career defending. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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