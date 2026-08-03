Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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03.08.2026 03:15:00
Greg Abel's Berkshire Hathaway: What the Next Decade Could Look Like
Greg Abel, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, recently bought homebuilder Taylor Morrison. The roughly $6.8 billion transaction was tiny for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), given the giant conglomerate ended the first quarter with nearly $400 billion of cash on its balance sheet. Far more significant was what Abel's comments on the deal said about the future of Berkshire Hathaway. Here's what you need to know.The big change at Berkshire Hathaway was the retirement of Warren Buffett at the end of 2025. Buffett's investment success is basically what made Berkshire Hathaway a Wall Street icon. While Buffett trained Abel, his handpicked successor, investors worry that Abel won't be able to fill Buffett's shoes. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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