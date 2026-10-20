Greg Abel's Berkshire Hathaway Owns These 5 Stocks. Here's What $1,000 in Each Could Be Worth by 2030.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) may have grown to its current size and status thanks to Warren Buffett's six decades' worth of savvy stewardship. It's Greg Abel's baby now, though.

While the current CEO still regularly speaks with the company's former one, Abel's clearly calling the shots, unwinding some of Buffett's long-held picks since taking the helm at the beginning of this year. Berkshire shed its stakes in credit card giants Visa and Mastercard in the first quarter of 2026, as well as its small Amazon position first picked up in 2019.

Perhaps far more noteworthy to interested investors, however, are the names Berkshire Hathaway still holds, or that Greg Abel has added since taking over. Here's a closer look at five of these stocks and what $1,000 allocated to each could become by 2030. They're not necessarily the conglomerate's five biggest holdings, to be clear. But these are five names that investors may be eyeing for their own portfolios.

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