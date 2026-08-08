Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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08.08.2026 14:15:00
Greg Abel's First Big Deal as Berkshire CEO Was a $6.8 Billion Bet on Homebuilder Taylor Morrison, With Buffett Praising Abel's Execution
Something big happened on Wall Street at the end of 2025: Warren Buffett stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), a company he made famous with his impressive investing skills. The big question on everyone's mind is whether his handpicked successor, Greg Abel, will dramatically change things at Berkshire Hathaway or keep the business humming along as it has. So far, the outlook looks pretty good for shareholders. Wall Street was waiting for Abel to make his first big move. That came with the $6.8 billion acquisition of Taylor Morrison Homes. Buffett praised Abel's execution, explaining that the new Berkshire Hathaway CEO moved more quickly and decisively than Buffett himself could have. Moreover, Wall Street analysts have praised the pricing of the deal as attractive. All in, it looks like Abel learned a lot while working with Buffett. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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