Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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19.05.2026 18:00:00
Greg Abel's First Full Quarter Running Berkshire Hathaway Has Arrived. Here's What the 13F Reveals.
Greg Abel's first quarter as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) after Warren Buffett's transition to chairman has come and gone, and with his equity positions finally revealed, investors finally get to see whether Abel is changing the company's approach.While Abel did a major overhaul of the equity portfolio, the final tally looks surprisingly like a portfolio under Buffett. The stocks are slightly different, but the model is the same. Here's what the new, Abel-directed Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio looks like.Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing, for the 2025 first quarter, definitely has Abel's new stamp. He exited a stunning 15 positions in the quarter and added two new positions, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and Macy's (NYSE: M), in addition to expanding and reducing several others. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|414,55
|0,14%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|617 500,00
|-0,40%