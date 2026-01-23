Berkshir a Aktie
Greg Abel's First Significant Move Since Warren Buffett's Retirement Was Likely Just Revealed by One of Berkshire Hathaway's Largest Holdings
One of Wall Street's trillion-dollar companies is in truly uncharted territory. When 2025 came to a close, so did billionaire Warren Buffett's tenure as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). In the roughly six decades the Oracle of Omaha held the reins, he oversaw a cumulative return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of almost 6,100,000%.Although Buffett remains chairman of the board for Berkshire Hathaway, the company he helped build alongside the late Charlie Munger is now being overseen on a day-to-day basis by Greg Abel. The latter had previously been the vice chairman of Berkshire's non-insurance operations since early 2018.In many ways, Abel has vowed to uphold the principles Warren Buffett held dear. For instance, he's a staunch value investor with an eye for long-term investments and a love of share buybacks (when they make financial sense).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
