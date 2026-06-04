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WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

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04.06.2026 14:45:00

Greg Abel's Latest Pick Speaks Volumes About Berkshire Hathaway's New Strategy

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) continues to evolve under CEO Greg Abel's leadership. Sure, the recently announced addition of another $10 billion worth of Alphabet stock is an obvious change. But it's not a particularly noteworthy one, in that Berkshire already owned more than $20 billion worth of Google's parent company.Rather, the latest pick that speaks volumes about Berkshire's new direction is Sunday's news that it's acquiring the entire publicly traded Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) for $8.5 billion. It will then delist its stock, making it a wholly owned private holding. It's another layer of evidence that Abel and his lieutenants are losing interest in being mere shareholders and, ultimately, at the mercy of the market, and would rather outright own businesses they can control.Image source Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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