Greg Mullis Joins Atlantic Home Mortgage's Alpharetta Branch

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier mortgage lender, Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) (https://www.atlantichm.com) announced Greg Mullis has joined the company's Alpharetta, Georgia branch as a Mortgage Loan Officer.

Mullis has 8 years of experience in finance, accounting, and retail sales. He has had the opportunity to train and lead others and see them grow to greater success. He finds helping others achieve success a fulfilling award.

"I think we're all unique and we all bring a unique personality to the job. I'm known for creating lasting partnerships through trust and accountability. I continue to strive for excellence both personally and professionally. I'll listen to my clients and try my best to offer them a great experience they will remember and want to share," said Mullis.

"Greg is 100% committed to improving the lives of his clients, and that is what matters most. We are very excited to welcome him to the AHM team," said Tony Davis, Founder of Atlantic Home Mortgage.

About Atlantic Home Mortgage

Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) was founded to provide a better way for people to obtain home loans. The client-centered company combines cutting-edge technology with experienced professionals to create a simple, transparent mortgage process. They keep overhead low by using technology to streamline many of the tedious parts of the mortgage process, passing the savings onto their clients. The approach seems to be working. In the past two years, AHM has funded over $300 million in new mortgage loans and experienced 650% revenue growth from 2018 to 2020.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantichm.com

Contact:

Larissa Negreiros

6786956746

288590@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greg-mullis-joins-atlantic-home-mortgages-alpharetta-branch-301202105.html

SOURCE Atlantic Home Mortgage