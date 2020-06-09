Greg Waters joins Mythic Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythic (www.mythic-ai.com), an innovative AI inference processor company with breakthrough analog compute-in-memory technology, today announced that Greg Waters has joined the company's board of directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Greg Waters to our board as he brings valuable perspective as an experienced executive and board director at a number of semiconductor companies," said Mike Henry, co-founder, CEO, and chairman of Mythic. "As Mythic continues its transition from a technology pioneer to a full-stack AI solutions provider, Greg's proven history of success and leadership capability will be tremendous asset to Mythic."

Mr. Waters is currently on the board of Sierra Wireless and is a founder of MatrixSpace and Microfacturing Institutes. He was previously on the board of Mellanox Technologies and was President and CEO of Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) from 2014 through 2019 until its acquisition by Renesas Electronics. Prior to IDTI, Mr. Waters served in executive leadership positions at Skyworks Solutions, Agere Systems, and Texas Instruments.

"Mythic's approach of utilizing analog compute technology for AI is groundbreaking," said Waters. "I am excited to join Mythic's board and assist in growing the company into one of the leaders in the rapidly growing market of edge AI inference processors."

Mr. Waters has a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Vermont and an M.S. in Computer Science from Northeastern University, with a specialization in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Mythic's current board members are: Mike Henry (co-founder, CEO, and chairman of Mythic), Dave Fick (co-founder and CTO of Mythic), Shahin Farshchi (Partner at Lux Capital), Rene Haas (President of Arm IP Products Group), Nina Richardson (Director at Silicon Labs, Resideo, Cohu, and Willow Pump), and Andreas Stavropoulos (Partner at Threshold Ventures).

About Mythic

Founded in 2012 by Mike Henry and Dave Fick, and based in Austin, TX and Redwood City, CA, Mythic is creating a unified hardware and software platform that relies on unique analog compute-in-memory technology to deliver revolutionary power, cost, and performance that will shatter the limits restricting AI innovation. Mythic is making it much easier and more affordable to deploy powerful AI solutions, from the data center to the edge device. The company's investors include Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), Lux Capital, DCVC (Data Collective), SoftBank Ventures Asia, Valor Equity Partners, Andy Bechtolsheim, AME Cloud Ventures, Atreides, Future Ventures, Micron Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures, and Lam Research.

