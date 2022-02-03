Greif Awarded Gold Rating from EcoVadis for Fourth Consecutive Year

DELAWARE, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it has been awarded a Gold Rating in sustainability performance by EcoVadis for the fourth year in a row. EcoVadis is a leading global sustainability rating agency specializing in the evaluation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), including sustainable development and performance monitoring of suppliers.

"We are honored to once again receive a Gold Rating from EcoVadis for our sustainability initiatives," said Ole Rosgaard, Greif's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is a reflection of the hard work undertaken by the global Greif team and their commitment to creating positive and lasting social, economic and environmental impacts across the world. I congratulate and extend my sincere thanks for their dedication to excellence."

Greif reports its corporate responsibility efforts and progress in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards: Core option, and the SASB Application Guidance and also fulfills the UN Global Compact (UNGC) annual Communication on Progress (COP). Greif also aligns its climate-related disclosures with recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Please review Greif's sustainability accomplishments in its 12th annual Sustainability Report.

EcoVadis, which evaluates more than 85,000 companies, uses a methodology that rates each company according to 21 CSR criteria, grouped under four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Its methodology and criteria used are in line with international CSR standards including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), UN Global Compact, and ISO 26000.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: to be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

