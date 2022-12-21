Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
21.12.2022 14:00:00

Greif Earns Further Recognition for Corporate Social Responsibility

Two additional awards reflect Greif's leadership and commitment to being a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive company.

DELAWARE, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it has received two additional awards recognizing the company's leadership and continued commitment to corporate social responsibility.

(PRNewsfoto/Greif)

Greif was recognized with an "A-" rating in climate change by CDP - a non-profit organization that runs the global disclosure system for entities to manage their environmental impact. The rating places Greif in the "Leadership" category and reflects the company's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and effectively manage its climate risks and opportunities.

A detailed and independent methodology was used by CDP to assess nearly 20,000 companies that disclosed environmental data in 2022. Scores of "A" to "D-" were awarded based on the comprehensiveness of the data disclosed, awareness and management of environmental risks, and use of best practices associated with environmental leadership. 

In addition, Newsweek recognized Greif as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for the fourth year in a row. Companies were selected based on their environmental, social, and corporate governance performance found in publicly available corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, sustainability reports, as well as the results from a third-party independent survey.

"We are honored to receive these recognitions," said Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greif. "Our work to operate more responsibly and sustainably ensures we are doing the right thing for our colleagues, our customers, our planet, and our shareholders."

For more information on Greif's commitment to sustainability and CSR initiatives including the company's recently announced 2030 Sustainability Targets, visit greif.com/sustainability.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging, and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com

Investor Contact: 

Matt Leahy 
740-549-6158 
matthew.leahy@greif.com 

Media Contact:

TJ Struhs 
207-956-2304 
tj.struhs@greif.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greif-earns-further-recognition-for-corporate-social-responsibility-301707943.html

SOURCE Greif, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Greif IncShs -A- mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Greif IncShs -A- mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Greif IncShs -A- 67,73 1,01% Greif IncShs -A-
Greif IncShs -B- 76,76 2,90% Greif IncShs -B-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX gibt Gewinne ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägen am Donnerstag Gewinne das Bild. Der DAX rutscht unterdessen auf rotes Terrain ab. In Fernost herrschte mehrheitlich Kauflaune vor.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen