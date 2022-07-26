Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.07.2022 22:15:00

Greif, Inc. Announces 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

DELAWARE, Ohio, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it will report the company's 2022 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Greif)

Greif will provide conference call slides in combination with its third quarter earnings press release on August 31, 2022. The call on September 1, 2022 will include management's live remarks and a question and answer session.

Participants may access the call using the following online registration link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/BDwosPDa. Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Phone lines will open at 8:00 a.m. ET on September 1, 2022. A digital replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call on the company's web site at http://investor.greif.com. To access the recording, guests can call (888) 330-2413 or (240) 789-2721 and use the conference ID 32605.

Webcast Details  
Title: Greif, Inc. Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call  
URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/723549384  

About Greif, Inc.  

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: to be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging, and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contact: 

Matt Leahy 
740-549-6158 
matthew.leahy@greif.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greif-inc-announces-2022-third-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301593426.html

SOURCE Greif, Inc.

