
28.02.2023 18:25:00
Greif, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
DELAWARE, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.50 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.75 per share on its Class B Common Stock.
The dividends are payable on April 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2023.About Greif, Inc.
Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging, and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.
Investor Contact:
Matt Leahy
740-549-6158
matthew.leahy@greif.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greif-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-301758312.html
SOURCE Greif, Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Greif IncShs -A-
|66,92
|-9,06%
|Greif IncShs -B-
|77,58
|-7,96%
