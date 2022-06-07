|
07.06.2022 18:56:00
Greif, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividends
DELAWARE, Ohio, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.46 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.69 per share on its Class B Common Stock.
The dividends are payable on July 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2022.
About Greif, Inc.
Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.
Contact:
Matt Leahy
740-549-6158
matthew.leahy@greif.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greif-inc-declares-second-quarter-2022-dividends-301563181.html
SOURCE Greif, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Greif IncShs -A- mehr Nachrichten
|
07.06.22
|Ausblick: Greif A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.05.22
|Greif downgraded to underperform from market perform at BMO Capital (MarketWatch)
|
24.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Greif A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Greif IncShs -A- mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Greif IncShs -A-
|60,91
|-2,26%
|Greif IncShs -B-
|60,16
|-1,73%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinssitzung: Wall Street schlussendlich leichter -- ATX letztendlich mit minimalem Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex ging in Grün aus dem Mittwochshandel. Der DAX verbuchte zum Handelsschluss moderate Verluste. An den US-Börsen ging es abwärts. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten verbuchten am Mittwoch letztlich Gewinne.