|
23.06.2022 14:32:46
Greif To Repurchase $150 Mln Of Shares
(RTTNews) - Greif, Inc. (GEF, GEF.B), an industrial packaging products and services provider, on Thursday announced a $150 million of shares buyback.
Ole Rosgaard, CEO of Greif, said: "Our decision to execute a share buyback is an important demonstration of our conviction in Greif's Build to Last strategy and our view on the value of Greif's stock, as well as our commitment to returning cash to shareholders through disciplined capital allocation..."
Towards this, the firm entered into a $75 million accelerated share repurchase deal (ASR) with Bank of America, N.A. to repurchase shares of the company's Class A stock.
It also plans to buy back a total of $75 million shares of its Class A and Class B stock in open market.
Under the ASR, the Delaware-based company will pay a sum of $75 million to receive an initial delivery of around 80 percent of the expected share repurchases, or approximately one million Class A shares.
The remaining shares will be delivered by the end of the company's first fiscal quarter of 2023.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Greif IncShs -A- mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Greif IncShs -A- mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Greif IncShs -A-
|65,01
|3,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsversuch auf niedrigem Niveau: ATX und DAX freundlich -- US-Börsen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen im Freitagshandel zu. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich höher. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche von ihrer freundlichen Seite.