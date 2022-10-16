|
16.10.2022 18:28:04
Grey gap year: the over-60s with a taste for travel on a budget
Boomers are eschewing the traditional cruise holiday in favour of exploring the world with a backpack or in a camper vanDavid and Viv Boardman have just arrived in Germany after a long bus-ride between Lille and Dusseldorf. They’re in the middle of a five-month stint backpacking around Europe, America and Australia, deciding where to go a week in advance, and they’ll return home when their money runs out. They haven’t recently finished school or university – they’re both 66 and on a “grey gap year”.The pair are spending several months exploring the world for the first time in their lives after growing up in a time when extended travel was not the norm. Retirement has given them newfound freedom, and they want to enjoy it. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!