Sportradar Aktie

WKN DE: A3C2JA / ISIN: CH1134239669

25.02.2026 20:11:40

Greycroft Adds $3 Million in Sportradar Shares Amid Its 46% Decline

According to a Feb. 17, 2026, SEC filing, Greycroft LP bought 110,000 additional shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD), bringing its total to 130,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $2.65 million, calculated using the average quarterly closing price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $2.55 million, reflecting both share additions and market price changes.Buy activity lifts the post-trade position to 1.96% of GREYCROFT LP’s 13F reportable AUM.As of Feb. 23, 2026, shares were priced at $17.18, marking a 1-year change of -19.2% and trailing the S&P 500 by 32 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
