Sportradar Aktie
WKN DE: A3C2JA / ISIN: CH1134239669
|
25.02.2026 20:11:40
Greycroft Adds $3 Million in Sportradar Shares Amid Its 46% Decline
According to a Feb. 17, 2026, SEC filing, Greycroft LP bought 110,000 additional shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD), bringing its total to 130,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $2.65 million, calculated using the average quarterly closing price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $2.55 million, reflecting both share additions and market price changes.Buy activity lifts the post-trade position to 1.96% of GREYCROFT LP’s 13F reportable AUM.As of Feb. 23, 2026, shares were priced at $17.18, marking a 1-year change of -19.2% and trailing the S&P 500 by 32 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sportradar
|
18.02.26
|EQS-News: Sportradar Completes IMG Arena Integration, Focuses On Growth And Innovation (EQS Group)
|
26.11.25
|EQS-News: Sportradar Deal Closure Brings Total Matches To Over 1 Million Annually - Company Expects Double-Digit Revenue Growth (EQS Group)
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Sportradar mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25