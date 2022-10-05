Greystar Expands Capabilities to Include Multifamily Lending

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality real estate, including rental housing, logistics, and life sciences, now has the capability to provide financing to owners and developers of residential rental properties throughout the US by way of senior mortgages, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

Greystar will focus its direct financing services on multifamily properties in urban and suburban markets throughout the US with an emphasis on markets where Greystar already has experience.

"Greystar established its credit business in 2018 and has invested nearly $1.5B across the continuum of debt instruments collateralized by multifamily assets," said Wes Fuller, Executive Managing Director and global leader for Greystar's Investment Management business. "Against that backdrop, we are well-positioned to now provide capital solutions directly to multifamily property owners and developers by further leveraging the knowledge and experience gained from operating our integrated platform to better serve those in need of financing."

Greystar's loan origination services will be led by a dedicated team of credit professionals.

"We're excited about expanding the scope of our credit products by providing direct financing solutions that not only solve near-term requirements, but also have the flexibility and capacity to accommodate evolving needs across the capital structure," said Kevin Kaberna, Executive Director and leader of Greystar's Investment Management platform in North America.

Brett Lashley, Managing Director and leader of Credit added, "Our lending decisions are driven by access to extensive data and analytics, and a deep level of insight into every major domestic market. As a result of these actionable insights, an institutional appreciation for the complexities of operating multifamily assets and a credit team averaging over 17 years of individual experience, we're able to efficiently underwrite and execute loan originations on behalf of our borrowers."

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, and development services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $240 billion of real estate in 226 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages over 782,900 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $59 billion of assets under management, including approximately $25 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

