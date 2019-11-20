GridLiance Is Joined by California and Nevada Officials to Celebrate the Commissioning of the Sloan Canyon Switching Station

BOULDER CITY, Nev., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GridLiance 230-kV Sloan Canyon Switching Station, located approximately 40-miles outside of Las Vegas in Boulder City, Nevada was officially commissioned today. California and Nevada state, federal land agency, and local officials, renewable energy developers, and executives from GridLiance and its parent company, Blackstone, ceremonially threw the switch to mark the occasion.

The Sloan Canyon Switching Station is part of the independent electric transmission utility's 16-month, approximately $50 million transmission improvement project, which also includes the construction of a 3-mile transmission line that connects the GridLiance transmission system into the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) region.

"While this is a major achievement for GridLiance, this also marks an important step in facilitating additional renewable energy development in Southwest Nevada. The switching station and transmission line serve as a key pathway to undeveloped sites that have been designated by CAISO as suitable for large-scale photovoltaic solar systems," said Calvin Crowder, president and CEO of GridLiance. "The transmission improvement project is also a great example of federal government agencies and private companies partnering on the development of clean energy sources throughout the country."

Located in Clark County, Nevada, the switching station and high-voltage transmission upgrades improve the regional electric system's reliability and resiliency.

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus added, "We are pleased to welcome GridLiance to the energy production zone in Boulder City, Nevada. The Sloan Canyon Project will provide additional connections to the power transmission grid that are vital to the effective use of renewable energy in the Southwest. Boulder City was built as the home of Hoover Dam and our tradition in leading the way for renewable energy is further enhanced by the work that GridLiance is completing."

In 2017, GridLiance subsidiary GridLiance West acquired 165 miles of 230-kV transmission lines and related substation infrastructure from Valley Electric Association (VEA). The company also acquired the rights to the Sloan Canyon Improvement Project from VEA.

"Valley Electric congratulates GridLiance West on the Sloan Canyon project. This new 230-kV switching station and 230-kV transmission line will encourage more renewable energy projects and will enhance the transmission grid's reliability to VEA and Southern Nevada," said Kathleen Keyes, President of the Valley Electric Association, Inc. Board. "This project is one of the many ways that Blackstone and GridLiance are adding value to their partnership with Valley Electric as well as to the communities that VEA serves."

GridLiance is an independent electric transmission utility holding company. GridLiance partners with electric cooperatives, public power, and renewable energy developers to plan for the future of the grid, invest in electric infrastructure and implement strategies that meet its partners' ownership, capital investment, and operational goals. Based in Dallas, GridLiance operates hundreds of miles of transmission lines and related substation facilities in Nevada, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company has long-term partnerships with utility partners operating in Missouri, Oklahoma, Nevada, and Kansas. GridLiance is a portfolio company of Blackstone Energy Partners, an affiliate of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), a leading energy infrastructure investor. For more information about GridLiance, visit gridliance.com.

