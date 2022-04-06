+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 13:00:00

Gridspace awarded Certified Status for information security and compliance by the Health Information Trust (HITRUST)

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridspace, an industry-leading provider of voice technology and artificial intelligence software, announced today that it has received Certified Status for information security and compliance from the Health Information Trust (HITRUST).

Gridspace Logo (PRNewsfoto/Gridspace)

The HITRUST certification covers Gridspace's full stack cloud platform

HITRUST certification is the "gold standard" for all companies that create, access, store or exchange sensitive and regulated data. It is the most widely adopted framework in the healthcare industry since it meets key regulations for protecting highly sensitive patient information and providing risk management mitigation. It is also globally recognized by cyber security and privacy-minded companies beyond healthcare.

Healthcare providers, along with other organizations partnering with Gridspace, can be confident that the strongest security measures are being enforced to safeguard their data, with the added benefit of enabling them to streamline their own regulatory processes.

The HITRUST certification covers Gridspace's full stack cloud platform, including Gridspace Grace, a virtual agent solution, and Gridspace Sift, a real-time voice observability suite. Healthcare contact centers, telemedicine operators and insurance providers use Gridspace to understand and expedite patient care.

Gridspace's compliance tools secure voice and chat communications from start to finish. The platform includes state of the art speaker identification, redaction, retention and permission-based access controls specifically built for streaming audio and sensitive conversation data. Gridspace software is built in house and uses no third-party cloud APIs. The company's HITRUST recognition is an exciting new differentiator among conversational AI providers.

"Gridspace is pleased to receive this top-level certification from HITRUST," said Evan Macmillan, CEO of Gridspace. "It shows our commitment to healthcare organizations and their patients."

About Gridspace

Gridspace makes conversational care readily available to patients, customers and businesses. The company processes billions of minutes of conversational speech for some of the largest voice-oriented healthcare and financial service companies in the world.

For more information about Gridspace, and to hear our healthcare virtual agents in action, visit gridspace.com

Contact:

Email: pr@gridspace.com
Web: https://www.gridspace.com/press-center

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gridspace-awarded-certified-status-for-information-security-and-compliance-by-the-health-information-trust-hitrust-301518476.html

SOURCE Gridspace

