31.03.2023 06:00:00
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2022
The Board has in a board meeting, 30 March 2023, approved the Grieg Seafood Integrated Annual Report 2022, including the sustainability report and the financial accounts.
In the meeting, the Board proposed a dividend of NOK 4.50 per share based on the 2022 financial statements. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to 8 June 2023.
The Integrated Annual Report 2022 is published today, available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and is also available as pdf on the Company’s website https://investor.griegseafood.com/reports-&-presentations#annual.
The remuneration report for 2022 is also available as pdf on the Company’s website.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441
Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252
About Grieg Seafood
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, as well as British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 800 people work in the company throughout our regions.
Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.
To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.
This information is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
