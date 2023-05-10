|
10.05.2023 23:34:00
Grieg Seafood ASA: Key Information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Grieg Seafood ASA
Dividend amount: 4.50 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 27 June 2023
Ex-date: 28 June 2023
Record date: 29 June 2023
Payment date: 6 July 2023
Date of approval: 27 June 2023
For further enquiries, please contact:
Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441
Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252
About Grieg Seafood ASA
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the Company throughout our regions.
Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon
supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.
To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.
This information is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Grieg Seafood ASAShsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.05.22
|Ausblick: Grieg Seafood AS legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Grieg Seafood AS legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.22
|Ausblick: Grieg Seafood AS legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Grieg Seafood AS öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Grieg Seafood AS präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Grieg Seafood AS verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.08.21
|Ausblick: Grieg Seafood AS verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Grieg Seafood AS zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)