|
14.08.2024 19:25:24
Grieg Seafood ASA: Presentation of second quarter 2024 results
Grieg Seafood ASA will release its second quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, at 6:00 a.m. CEST.
The same day at 10:45 a.m. CEST, CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv will present the results live at "Vestland på Børs” at Scandic Flesland Airport.
A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at https://investor.griegseafood.com/reports-&-presentations#quarterly or with the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240821_22/.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441
Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252
About Grieg Seafood
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, and British Columbia as well as Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007.
Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability.
To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Grieg Seafood ASAShsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Grieg Seafood AS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.05.24
|Ausblick: Grieg Seafood AS zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Grieg Seafood AS informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Grieg Seafood ASAShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grieg Seafood ASAShs
|5,50
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen legen zu -- ATX und DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Donnerstag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich auf positivem Terrain. Die asiatischen Märkte legten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich zu.