19.04.2023 09:18:42

Grieg Seafood ASA: Q1 2023 trading update

Grieg Seafoods harvest volume for the first quarter of 2023 was approximately 15 350 tonnes GWT.

Harvest volume (tonnes GWT) by region for the quarter:
Rogaland: 7 500
Finnmark: 7 850 
British Columbia: no harvest in the quarter, according to plan

Average regional farming costs per kg for the quarter were approximately:
Rogaland: NOK 58.4
Finnmark: NOK 62.8
British Columbia: CAD 0 – no harvest in the quarter

The complete Q1 2023 report will be released Friday May 12 2023 at 06:00 CEST.

For enquiries, please contact:
Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252


About Grieg Seafood
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 800 people work in the company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.


The information included in this announcement may be defined as inside information pursuant to article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


