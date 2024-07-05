Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2024 trading update

Grieg Seafood’s harvest volume for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately 15 300 tonnes GWT.

Harvest volume (tonnes GWT) by region for the quarter:

Rogaland: 2 800

Finnmark: 3 900

British Columbia: 8 600

Newfoundland: 0

Harvest volumes were negatively impacted by low seawater oxygen levels in BC in May, causing an increase in mortality rates.

The complete Q2 2024 report will be released on Wednesday 21 August 2024 at 06:00 CEST.

For enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.





The information included in this announcement may be defined as inside information pursuant to article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.