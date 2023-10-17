|
17.10.2023 07:00:00
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q3 2023 trading update
Grieg Seafoods harvest volume for the third quarter of 2023 was approximately 12 200 tonnes GWT.
Harvest volume (tonnes GWT) by region for the quarter:
Rogaland: 4 800
Finnmark: 1 300
British Columbia: 6 100
Average regional farming costs per kg for the quarter were approximately:
Rogaland: NOK 65.8
Finnmark: NOK 83.8
British Columbia: CAD 10.9
The farming cost in Rogaland was impacted by ISA related harvest and reduced survival in the quarter. Finnmark did not plan to harvest during Q3 but prioritized early harvest over biomass growth to maintain fish welfare related to Spironucleus Salmonicida. The early harvest and low harvest volume impacted the farming cost.
The complete Q3 2023 report will be released Tuesday November 14th, 2023, at 06:00 CET.
For enquiries, please contact:
Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441
Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252
About Grieg Seafood
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the Company throughout our regions.
Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.
To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.
The information included in this announcement may be defined as inside information pursuant to article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Grieg Seafood ASAShsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.05.22
|Ausblick: Grieg Seafood AS legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Grieg Seafood AS legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.22
|Ausblick: Grieg Seafood AS legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Grieg Seafood AS öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Grieg Seafood AS präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Grieg Seafood AS verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.08.21
|Ausblick: Grieg Seafood AS verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Grieg Seafood AS zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Grieg Seafood ASAShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grieg Seafood ASAShs
|6,13
|-14,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Krise im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt haben zur Wochenmitte kräftig nachgegeben. Die US-Börsen wiesen am Mittwoch rote Vorzeichen aus. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.