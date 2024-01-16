|
16.01.2024 17:00:34
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q4 2023 trading update
Grieg Seafoods harvest volume for the fourth quarter of 2023 was approximately 21 800 tonnes GWT.
Harvest volume (tonnes GWT) by region for the quarter:
Rogaland: 2 200
Finnmark: 10 400
British Columbia: 6 000
Newfoundland: 3 200
Average regional farming costs per kg for the quarter were approximately:
Rogaland: NOK 67.2
Finnmark: NOK 64.7
British Columbia: CAD 11.0
Newfoundland: CAD 12.2
The harvested volume and farming cost in Finnmark were impacted by Spironucleus Salmonicida, winter ulcers, and string jellyfish. In Rogaland, low harvest volume influenced farming cost. In Newfoundland, parts of the 2023 planned harvest volume have been deferred to 2024 due to challenging weather conditions and market expectations. As Newfoundland is still in a development phase, the region has, in addition to the farming cost, cost allocated directly to the income statement at the same level as last quarter.
The complete Q4 2023 report will be released on Thursday 22 February 2024 at 06:00 CET.
For enquiries, please contact:
Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441
Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252
About Grieg Seafood
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007.
Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.
The information included in this announcement may be defined as inside information pursuant to article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
