28.03.2023 09:15:00
Grieg Seafood ASA: Update on the Norwegian resource tax proposal
Reference is made to the stock exchange release sent on 28 September 2022, as well as the press release issued by the Norwegian Government on 28 March 2023.
The Norwegian Government has reviewed the comments from the public hearing and sent an amended proposal to the Norwegian Parliament. The Government is suggesting to reduce the tax from 40 percent to 35 percent, and tax profits above 70 million NOK. The Parliament is expected to discuss the proposal and enact the law before July 2023. Thus, the Parliament may still make changes to the proposal which has now been published.
When the law has been enacted by the Parliament, Grieg Seafood will assess how the tax will impact the Group’s strategy and investments.
About Grieg Seafood ASA
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, as well as British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 800 people work in the company throughout our regions.
Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.
To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.
