Grieving mother falls victim to Amazon one-time password ‘scam’

Clare Buchanan left empty-handed after a MacBook Air from Amazon went missing in ‘known scam’A grieving mother was left distraught by Amazon after a laptop bought to plan her child’s funeral disappeared in an alleged scam – despite the website claiming to protect the purchase with a one-time password.Clare Buchanan ordered the £800 MacBook Air the day after the death of her 11-year-old son Oliver from a brain tumour, and had planned to use it to write his funeral service at the hospice where he died. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel