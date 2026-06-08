Griffon CorpShs Aktie

Griffon CorpShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 856788 / ISIN: US3984331021

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.06.2026 15:29:23

Griffon To Sell AMES Australasia Through JV With AMES

(RTTNews) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) Monday revealed a definitive agreement to sell its AMES Australasia business to an investment group led by the management of AMES Australasia with support from Australian financial investors. The sale will be through a joint venture formed by Griffon and AMES.

Griffon will receive $185 million at closing and $50 million in a subordinated note in the joint venture. Griffon will hold a 49% equity interest in the JV and the remaining 51% ownership will be held by an investment group led and controlled by Simon Hupfeld, who upon closing will become the Executive Chairman of the business.

The joint venture is expected to accelerate the growth of the business while continuing to benefit from partnership.

The joint venture will be financed through committed debt financing, equity from the joint venture partners, and the Griffon subordinated note. This transaction is expected to be completed by Griffon's fiscal year ending in September 2026.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Griffon CorpShs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Griffon CorpShs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Griffon CorpShs 75,00 1,35% Griffon CorpShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15:10 Pershing Square-Depot im Umbau: Ackman kauft Microsoft und reduziert Google-Anteil
07.06.26 Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Diese Änderungen gab es in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham
07.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 23
07.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
06.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Zweifel und erneute Eskalation in Nahost: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX mit roten Vorzeichen -- Wall Street mit positivem Wochenstart -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrscht am Montag Zurückhaltung vor. Der deutsche Markt zeigt sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenbeginn. In Fernost dominierten die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen