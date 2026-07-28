Grifols Aktie
WKN DE: A1J1E2 / ISIN: US3984384087
|
28.07.2026 19:37:55
Grifols H1 Profit Rises 29%; Backs FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Grifols S.A. (GRFS) on Tuesday reported higher profit for the first half of 2026, supported by growth in its Biopharma business. The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance.
For the six months, group profit increased 28.7% to €227 million from €177 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 2.6% at constant currency to €3.57 billion, driven by 5.4% growth in the Biopharma segment, led by a 12.8% increase in its immunoglobulin franchise.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.4% at constant currency to €854 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin improving to 23.9% from 23.8% a year ago.
During the period, Grifols completed the refinancing of all 2027 debt maturities and redeemed €500 million of its 2030 bond, extending its debt maturity profile with no significant maturities until the fourth quarter of 2028.
Looking ahead, Grifols reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, citing continued strength in immunoglobulins, progress in its Egypt plasma expansion, the Biotest turnaround, disciplined cost management and improving free cash flow generation.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Grifols SA (B) (spons. ADRs)
|
27.07.26
|Ausblick: Grifols stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Grifols mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.26
|Ausblick: Grifols legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.02.26
|Ausblick: Grifols informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Grifols SA (B) (spons. ADRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grifols SA (B) (spons. ADRs)
|6,85
|2,24%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut und KI-Sorgen: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX zum Handelsende tiefer -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend im Minus - Nikkei und KOSPI sacken kräftig ab
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am Dienstag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zweigeteilt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag mehrheitlich bergab.